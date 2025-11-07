Four, including rowdy sheeter, arrested for attacking police officials in two separate incidents in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In two separate incidents of causing grievous hurt to a public servant to deter them from performing their duty, four persons, including a rowdy sheeter, were arrested by the Thilaknagar police. The incidents happened on Wednesday.

N Sajjad Pasha (25), a rowdy sheeter in Kalasipalya police station limits along with Yasin Ahmed Sheriff and Anas Pasha, both habitual offenders, were arrested for reportedly attacking a police constable identified as Mounesh attached to the Kalasipalya police station.

A city based court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Sajjad Pasha pertaining to a case registered against him in the Kalasipalya police station. He has been absconding since April, 2025. On Wednesday, the Kalasipalya police got information that Sajjad was in Thilaknagar. A group of four policemen went to arrest Sajjad. The rowdy sheeter after picking a fight with the police instructed his associate Anas to hurt himself so that the police will leave them. Accordingly Anas took a machete and hit his head with it.

When police constable Mounesh tried to stop, he was also attacked. The police who managed to nab all the three shifted Anas to hospital and filed a complaint against them in the Thilaknagar police station.

In another incident, a head constable attached to the Jayanagar traffic police station identified as Umashankar was attacked by a car driver on the 46th cross of the Marenahalli Main Road on Wednesday morning around 10.20 am.