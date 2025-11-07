Karnataka HC directs GBA to design integrated SWM digital platform

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the Chief Commissioner of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to commence forthwith the design, development and implementation of a single, unified and integrated digital platform for Solid Waste Management (SWM) for Bengaluru, with the zonal commissioners of five corporations and principal secretary, e-governance department.

“This unified platform is mandated to avoid the creation of multiple, fragmented applications or portals for different SWM services. The governing principle should be ‘One City, One Platform’ for all SWM-related interactions, ensuring a seamless and coherent experience for citizens, operators and administrators alike,” said Justice Suraj Govindaraj, dismissing the petition filed by several persons who claimed to be contractors of municipal solid waste management, questioning the invitation for tender dated July 30, 2025, for 33 packages issued by Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML).

Issuing a series of directions, the court said the directives in this order, encompassing the digital dashboard, mobile application, GPS tracking, weighbridge integration and CCTV surveillance, are not to be viewed as separate or standalone projects. They are intrinsically linked components of a single, cohesive governance ecosystem.

The CCTV surveillance network should function as a primary data-gathering and enforcement sensor network, feeding critical, real-time information into the platform’s analytical and operational modules.