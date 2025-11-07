Study finds gluten sensitivity may stem from gut-brain interaction, not gluten itself

BENGALURU: A recent research study published in The Lancet has revealed that gluten sensitivity, which affects around 10% of the global population, is not actually about gluten but part of the way the gut and brain interact.

The study, titled Non-Coeliac Gluten Sensitivity (NCGS), explains that people with NCGS experience symptoms, such as bloating, abdominal pain and fatigue, after eating gluten, but do not have coeliac disease or a wheat allergy.

NCGS refers to individuals who develop intestinal or other symptoms after consuming gluten- or wheat-based foods, but without the autoimmune response seen in coeliac disease. Gluten is found in wheat, rye and barley, but researchers say the exact trigger for symptoms in NCGS remains unclear.

“Although around 10% of adults globally self-report gluten or wheat sensitivity, controlled trials show that only 16–30% of them experience symptoms specifically due to gluten,” said lead author Jessica Biesiekierski, Associate Professor at the University of Melbourne.

She added that other wheat components, fermentable carbohydrates known as FODMAPs, people’s expectations about food, and nocebo effects may contribute to symptoms. The researchers also noted that the booming gluten-free food industry and media narratives influence public perception and even research directions around NCGS.