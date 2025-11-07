‘Unemployability bigger problem than unemployment': Industry experts at Skill Summit 2025

BENGALURU: Neeti Sharma Bhagat, CEO of TeamLease Digital, said, “When it comes to talent and knowledge, Bengaluru tops the list in India as it has a vast pool of talent emerging from colleges and private organisations. At the same time, the Government of Karnataka is doing a commendable job and has introduced various programmes, including Nipuna and apprenticeship initiatives at the college level, to skill youngsters.”
She made these remarks while addressing co-panellists during a session titled Karnataka as a Skills Gateway to the World at the Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025. She also urged youngsters to embrace continuous learning and unlearning to thrive in the industry.
“A lot of companies today not only look for domain or hard skills but also for the ability to learn. It’s a major requirement for employers. Over the years, I have observed that unemployability is a bigger challenge than unemployment, which means there are numerous job opportunities but fewer skilled candidates,” she added.
Meanwhile, Ferdinand Sehlechta, Head of the India Competence Centre, Düsseldorf, Germany, said, “The India Competence Centre is a unique organisation comprising over one lakh member companies along with other stakeholders, including chambers of commerce and others. We often hear from member companies that they face a shortage of around 50,000 skilled workers. I am sure this number will double over the next ten years. Therefore, the India Competence Centre is working closely with the Government of Karnataka and its associated departments to bridge this skilled workforce gap.”
Sheenam Ohrie, Managing Director of Broadridge India, said, “We recruit about 20% of our employees directly from educational institutions. We also work closely with the IT/BT Department and have established a Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) consortium to enable over 1,000 students to become industry-ready. My peers and I believe that while technology is an enabler, it is domain expertise and soft skills that will truly shape the world of tomorrow.”
Thorsten Kiefer, Executive Director of DeFa Agentur GmbH, said, “It is important to train aspiring candidates in foreign languages, as language barriers are one of the biggest challenges faced by both candidates and recruiters during the hiring process. It is equally important that candidates prepare thoroughly before attending interviews. Another trend I have noticed among aspirants is that they often spend all their savings when travelling abroad. They should be aware that several institutions, both in India and overseas, offer scholarships or financial assistance, which can help reduce the financial burden on their families.”
The Skill Summit will be organised annually on the lines of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, said Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, Minister for Medical Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, at the valedictory event of the summit.
He presented the Karnataka Kaushalya awards to 80 awardees across various categories, including Best Self-Help Groups under the National Livelihood Mission, Best Performing Karnataka German Technical Training Institute (KGTTI), Best Trainer at KGTTI, Outstanding Trainees, Best Alumni from ITI, Best Principal from ITI, and Best Performing Districts, among others.
Dr Patil added, “The Skill Development Department will focus on making students future-ready, with the goal of enhancing employability through skill development. Practical training holds greater importance in engineering courses, and our department will adopt a similar model for courses offered in institutions affiliated with us.”