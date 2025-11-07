‘Unemployability bigger problem than unemployment': Industry experts at Skill Summit 2025

BENGALURU: Neeti Sharma Bhagat, CEO of TeamLease Digital, said, “When it comes to talent and knowledge, Bengaluru tops the list in India as it has a vast pool of talent emerging from colleges and private organisations. At the same time, the Government of Karnataka is doing a commendable job and has introduced various programmes, including Nipuna and apprenticeship initiatives at the college level, to skill youngsters.”

She made these remarks while addressing co-panellists during a session titled Karnataka as a Skills Gateway to the World at the Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025. She also urged youngsters to embrace continuous learning and unlearning to thrive in the industry.

“A lot of companies today not only look for domain or hard skills but also for the ability to learn. It’s a major requirement for employers. Over the years, I have observed that unemployability is a bigger challenge than unemployment, which means there are numerous job opportunities but fewer skilled candidates,” she added.

Meanwhile, Ferdinand Sehlechta, Head of the India Competence Centre, Düsseldorf, Germany, said, “The India Competence Centre is a unique organisation comprising over one lakh member companies along with other stakeholders, including chambers of commerce and others. We often hear from member companies that they face a shortage of around 50,000 skilled workers. I am sure this number will double over the next ten years. Therefore, the India Competence Centre is working closely with the Government of Karnataka and its associated departments to bridge this skilled workforce gap.”