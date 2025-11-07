Woman tied up, robbed of gold worth Rs 15 lakh by duo posing as wedding guests in Bengaluru outskirts

BENGALURU: A home-alone woman was tied-up, gagged and robbed at her house in Neraluru on Hosur Road in the outskirts of the city at 2.30 pm on Wednesday.

The accused duo, including a woman, entered the victim’s house under the pretext of inviting her for a wedding and escaped with around 200 grams of gold ornaments.

The victim, Nagaveni, was alone at home while her husband Ravi was away at work.

The unidentified woman, who went to the victim’s house, introduced herself as a distant relative and told her that she had come to invite her for a wedding. The victim, without any suspicion, asked the accused to come inside. The accused asked the victim to get a glass of water.

When Nagaveni was in the kitchen, another accused entered the house and bolted the doors from inside. Both of the accused held the victim at knife point and took her inside the room.

After tying her hands and legs, they threatened to harm her if she did not tell them where the valuables were kept. The victim told them the place where the cupboard keys were kept.

After taking away the gold and silver ornaments estimated to be around Rs 15 lakh, the accused escaped after bolting the door from the front. Nagaveni, who managed to free herself, raised an alarm which drew the attention of the neighbours. She also called her husband.

The Attibele police have filed a case of robbery and are further investigating.