Women form majority of BMTC bus users after Karnataka’s Shakti scheme boosts ridership by 151%

BENGALURU: For the first time in the history of Bengaluru’s public transport system, women have become the majority of all BMTC bus users. A new study from Azim Premji University finds that after the launch of the Karnataka government’s Shakti scheme — which grants free travel on BMTC buses to resident women — women ridership surged by 151 per cent.

The report Gender, Welfare and Mobility: Impact of Shakti Scheme on BMTC Transport Transformation analysed 2.89 crore trip records from January 2023 to January 2025. It concluded that the scheme has triggered a “structural shift in urban mobility”, making buses women-majority spaces on several key corridors within the city.

The study elaborates that the routes run through the Central Business District, including Majestic, KR Market and Shivajinagar, the economic and administrative core of the city with a high concentration of state institutions, major transit hubs, wholesale markets and commercial enterprises.

Free buses outweigh Metro convenience

The study also tracked ridership along Metro-connected corridors, including the KR Puram-Whitefield Purple Line extension. After Metro became operational, overall bus ridership on those routes dropped by 25.6 per cent, indicating that many users shifted to the Metro, but women did not. On multiple routes where BMTC and Metro overlap, Shakti users continued to outnumber paying riders, choosing buses over the faster Metro connection.