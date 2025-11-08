Bengaluru woman speaks out after alleged harassment by bike taxi driver

A woman in Bengaluru has shared a distressing experience of alleged harassment by a Rapido bike taxi driver during a ride in the city’s central area on Thursday evening.

The incident, reportedly on November 6, came to public attention after the woman detailed her experience and shared a video on Instagram. Her post prompted responses from both the Bengaluru City Police and Rapido, and she has since disabled comments on her post.

According to the woman, she had booked a ride from Church Street to her paying guest accommodation when the driver allegedly touched her inappropriately.

“While returning to my PG from Church Street on a Rapido ride, the captain tried to grab my legs while riding. It happened so suddenly that I couldn’t even process it, let alone record it,” she wrote. She added that when she asked the driver to stop, he did not, leaving her feeling terrified and unsafe.

She described being unable to stop the bike herself, as she was unfamiliar with the area. “By the time we reached my destination, I was shivering and in tears,” she said.

A passerby noticed her distress and intervened. “A kind man asked what happened. When I told him, he confronted the captain. The captain apologised and said he wouldn’t do it again, but as he left, he pointed his finger at me in a way that made me feel even more unsafe,” she added.