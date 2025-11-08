Black or White

Sometimes it’s bliss, just to be able to schmooze around, have extended phone conversations with friends, catch up on one’s reading and scroll through all the ‘poppycock’ and balderdash that one encounters on Instagram. Apparently, the ‘gospel-truth’ is generated there! So, in between reels of aged women (and men) shaking their sagging ‘tushies’ vigorously and passing it off as dance, one also allegedly hears snippets of ‘breaking news’! Yes, the world is agog with the developments in the mighty US of A, what with their penchant for ‘orange’ now turning to brown and different sects either extolling or warning us mere mortals of what is in store for us. Right now, the normal tax-paying folks are ‘browned off’ and jaded when it comes to their leaders and their empty promises and hollow agendas. We all know who runs the countries worldwide, and they don’t call them ‘billionaires’ for nothing!

Bengaluru, according to (highly reliable) Instagram reports, is supposed to be one of the three fastest-developing cities in the world. Apparently, everyone wants to move here! The traffic and the infrastructure suck, and according to one powerful man in white, ‘if you don’t like it, leave’! Well, I must admit, wherever there is an exploding two wheeler population, the traffic situation becomes haywire. The traffic situation is imploding in bigger cities like Mumbai and Delhi too, but the only difference is their leaders are doing something about the upkeep of roads, building new flyovers and underpasses (the new ocean-link road in Mumbai is a dream), but in ‘Namma Ooru’… we have fabulous weather to bank on, right?