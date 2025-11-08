BSWML collects Rs 5 lakh in fines, plans CCTV, cash rewards to curb garbage dumping in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML), which hit national headlines after shaming litterbugs by dumping garbage at their doorstep, has so far reported 400 violations since launching the drive on October 29.

According to BSWML senior engineers, Rs 5 lakh has been collected as penalties from residents and commercial establishments.

However, officials expressed concern that this exercise has failed to have any effect on the attitude of residents towards proper disposal of garbage.

On Thursday, officials followed a senior citizen in KR Puram in Bengaluru East City Corporation limits dumping garbage in a black polythene bag on a street corner.

The entire act was captured on video by marshals and his home was also traced. Within hours, a BSWML team arrived with mounds of garbage in an auto tipper and dumped it in front of the person’s house. The team also collected Rs 2,000 as penalty.