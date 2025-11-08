Devi Awards: To achieve Viksit Bharat, we must create conditions for women to thrive, says Kris Gopalakrishnan

BENGALURU: "If we want to achieve our vision of Viksit Bharat, we must create the conditions for women to work, lead, and thrive. To do this, we need safe, inclusive, and enabling workplaces where women can perform without fear or bias" said Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, Axilor Ventures.

He was speaking at the 35th edition of the Devi Awards organised by The New Indian Express (TNIE) here in the city on Saturday. In the 35th edition of Devi Awards, 11 women achievers from diverse fields, were honoured.

While we celebrate the extraordinary achievements of our Devi Award winners, Gopalakrishnan said we must recognise a national challenge--India needs more women in the workforce.

"Women's economic participation is not just a question of fairness, it is a question of national strength and growth", the visionary technocrat noted.

Comparing India's women workforce with that of China, Gopalakrishnan said, "In China, nearly 60% of women participate in the labour force, one of the highest rates in the world. Women there are a major driving force in manufacturing, technology, and entrepreneurship. Their contribution, I believe, has been a key factor in China's rapid economic rise ".

In contrast, India's female labour force participation rate remains below 30%, he lamented.

The IT industry expert said that by increasing the women workforce, even modestly, India could add trillions of dollars to its GDP over the next decade.

Mentioning that we are living in an era of technological transformation, Gopalakrishnan said, "Artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies are reshaping industries, increasing productivity and creating entirely new types of work. The nature of workspace is evolving from fixed offices, to hybrid and flexible environments".

"Technology is giving people, especially women greater freedom and flexibility to manage their careers, families and aspirations in ways that were not possible before", Gopalakrishanan said and termed them these are times of great change and opportunities.