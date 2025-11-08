GBA chief says 18,000 potholes filled, road works worth Rs 694 crore to be completed by December

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao has said that 18,000 potholes have been filled so far and there are not many left.

He said that by December, black topping works worth Rs 694 crore will be completed, covering 386.5 km of roads across all the five city corporations under the GBA.

Work on the Ejipura Flyover project is progressing briskly, and the corridor is expected to open by July 2026. Apart from Ejipura flyover, the work on Hosakere Halli and Yelahanka Flyover will also be completed, he said.

Rao said that pothole-filling is only a temporary solution, and the issue of quality at some places, and damage from water leaks and rain cannot be ruled out.

“The GBA will check quality issues related to the resurfacing of newly-filled potholes,” he said.

At a press conference here on Friday, he said, so far, the black topping has witnessed 44% progress, and the GBA will complete almost all by the end of December. Apart from that, 75 junctions falling under various City corporations will be redesigned, making benches for people to sit, and the place will be made attractive with a Rs 100 crore fund, and even this project has also seen 44 % progress, he maintained.

To a question on St John’s, one of the property owners who is not willing to part ways with the land parcel to the GBA for the installation of piers for the Ejipura flyover project, Rao said, the matter has gone to court, and the GBA is working on compensation.