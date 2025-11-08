Trial courts must not accept challenge to LoCs, says Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed that the trial courts should not entertain any challenge concerning Lookout circulars (LoCs), nor direct the police stations to remove LoCs, and any such action of concerned courts would be viewed seriously, as they are acts beyond the jurisdiction of trial courts.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while disposing of the petition filed by a 41-year-old man seeking directions to the city police to recall the LoC issued in connection with a crime registered over domestic violence and dowry harassment.

The court issued this direction after taking note of the arguments of the counsel for the petitioner that day in and day out, the trial courts are entertaining the applications challenging the LoCs.

In this case, Sarah Sunny, a hearing-impaired lawyer, had sought permission from the court to represent the wife of the petitioner through the assistance of an official Sign Language Interpreter, to ensure that her submissions could be made with clarity and effect.

Referring to this, the court stated that Sarah Sunny defied every decibel of doubt, delivered her arguments with composure and eloquence, which resonated with the same conviction of any seasoned advocate. The court also records with profound admiration its appreciation for Sarah Sunny, who transcended the boundaries of silence.