21-year-old man threatens suicide, rapes minor sister in Bengaluru

KOPPAL: In a disturbing case of incest in Koppal, a 21-year-old man raped his minor sister for over a year, forcing her into a physical relationship by threatening to commit suicide if she did not relent. The girl delivered a child last month, and that was when the incident came to light.

In February this year, the brother told the victim that he would marry her if she had a sexual relationship with him. When she refused, he threatened to commit suicide and blackmailed her into having sex with him.

On October 26 this year, the girl fell in the bathroom and injured her hip. The accused took her to a private hospital and the doctors said that she had injured her back and advised her to get a scan done immediately. She was taken to the Koppal District Hospital on October 30 and it was found that she was pregnant. She told the doctors that she did not know she was pregnant till then.

As she is a minor, the doctors informed the police, who conducted an inquiry and unravelled a case of incest. The 21-year-old brother was booked under a POCSO case, arrested and sent to judicial custody, following a complaint filed by the girl.