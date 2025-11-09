India must build tech model rooted in empathy: Infosys co-founder Kris

BENGALURU: Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan on Saturday said while AI and advanced technology will reshape the future of work, progress must be anchored in empathy and inclusive growth — and women leaders are better positioned to sense that need.

Speaking at an interaction during the 35th edition of Devi Awards 2025, he stressed that AI is “only a tool”, and that progress happens when “humans-plus-technology” work together. He added that innovation must not exist “for research’s sake”, but result in tangible societal benefit.

“AI will lead to job losses, we can’t avoid that. But we can ensure humane transition: retraining, giving people time to find alternative jobs, creating social safety nets. Women leaders probably sense that better than men,” he said, adding that India does not need to copy the West. He emphasised that any new model must be rooted in India’s value systems and affordability realities.

Citing a study conducted on AI subscription costs, he contrasted ChatGPT’s global subscription of $20 a month, with what is viable in India. “We concluded that Rs 50 per month is affordable in the Indian context. With our scale, even that price-point makes economic sense,” he said.

Addressing women’s participation in the workforce, he highlighted that a significant portion of women’s work, especially in informal sectors, remains invisible and unpaid. He said work must be recognised, measured and compensated.

He reiterated the urgency for India to own the technologies of the future. “Everything we use today — from brands to technology — is foreign. We can’t become a developed nation if we don’t own our science and technology innovation,” he said. India must chase emerging frontiers — not spaces where the world is already ahead — such as 2D materials, product computing, and energy-efficient AI.