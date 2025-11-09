TN jewellery trail cracks 2014 Banaswadi murder case, three sentenced

BENGALURU: A clue from jewellery seized from a shop in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, led to three accused being sentenced to life imprisonment for robbing and murdering 68-year-old Mary Lucas, who was managing a PG in Banaswadi, in 2014.

The jewellery was seized in relation to some other crimes, while there were no clues left behind in the Banaswadi case. Yet, police ensured that the the trio was sentenced.

“The case was a mystery until the accused were apprehended in another case, and properties related to this case were recovered. The Investigating Officer was left clueless in the infant stage of the case, and this cannot be viewed as fatal to the case of the prosecution.

The accused have not explained as to the manner in which the ornaments ended up with jewellers in Tamil Nadu,” said Judge Balachandra N Bhat, 58th Additional City Civil and Sessions Court, while sentencing the three accused to life imprisonment.

The accused are Viji, Thangaraju and Prabhu from Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 each for committing robbery and the murder of Mary Lucas.

The court noted that it was a case without clues, considering its nature and the manner in which the assailants had committed the offence. The modus operandi of the accused was traced in another case, and the investigating officer (IO) cannot be doubted, although there may be shortcomings, it said.