Behind the Screen, Beyond the Stadium : Highlights from the Devi Awards 2025

Amidst the applause that rose as actor Shraddha Srinath spoke when she walked in as one of the Devi awardees, there was one person quietly capturing this moment on his phone – her father, Colonel S Srinath.

“I am so proud,” he paused for a minute reflecting on her win later and continued, “She has been brought up without any gender bias, she’s not dependent on anybody. In

fact, both my daughters are independent. I have given them the entire leeway, all the liberties, so they have chosen their paths, informed us what they want to do, and my wife and I are there to give our full support. But whatever she is today, is all because of her hard work.”

As her father reminisced with pride, Shraddha’s winning words reflected what all women in the forefront put forward – a sense of collective will to bring good. “I realise there are so many things we don’t know since we are so caught up in our lives,” she said, adding with a smile, “It’s an honour to be here, standing on the same stage as all of you.”

For her, the medium, whether film, web or theatre, matters less than the art of performance itself.

“It’s all about storytelling,” Shraddha remarked on her recent web series – a milestone in her 10-year journey, adding, “This was my first web series as the female protagonist, as a face of the show. Because the show did really well, there was a certain sense of credibility that I could pull off a show of my own and attract new audiences. So I do give myself a pat on my back once in a while.”