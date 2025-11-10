Bengaluru to get dedicated site to dump inert waste soon

BENGALURU: Bengaluru will soon get a dedicated site to dump inert waste. With Greater Bengaluru Authority’s Bangalore Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) gearing up to clear lakhs of tonnes of legacy waste lying in landfills around the city, it is estimated that around 800 tonnes of inert waste — the end product of waste generated in the city that cannot disintegrate naturally or chemically — is generated every day.

Looking to dump inert waste, BSWML has zeroed in on an 18-acre site in Kada Agrahara, Mahadevapura. If all goes according to plan, the dumping of inert waste would commence by early next year, and it can take inert waste up to five years, post which other alternatives are under consideration, according to BSWML officials.

“Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao, during his inspection of waste processing plants at Seegehalli, Kannahalli and others, had directed officials to clear legacy waste. He instructed that it be reprocessed using a trommel machine and the refuse-derived fuel (RFD) waste be sent to a power generation unit at Bidadi. The inert waste produced should be sent to the designated landfill,” said a top BSWML official.

It is estimated that Bengaluru has over one crore tonnes of legacy waste in its landfills. “To clear legacy waste by way of bioremediation, BSWML has invited tenders and soon work will begin. In the process of bioremediation, we get compost and RFD,” the official said.