Extended vaccination drive launched for stray dogs in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With frequent cases of Rabies being reported in Bengaluru, Mylos Rescue, a Bengaluru-based animal welfare organisation, has launched an extended vaccination drive for stray dogs across the city, with the programme scheduled to run until March 31, 2026. Since its launch on September 10, the team has vaccinated hundreds of dogs in Bellandur, Iblur, Chandapura, JP Nagar, Mailasandra, and several nearby pockets identified through feeder calls and on-ground assessments.

The drive offers both anti-rabies and nine-in-one DP vaccinations, the latter supported by corporate sponsors to protect dogs from diseases such as distemper, parvovirus and leptospirosis. Residents, animal feeders and community caretakers have been encouraged to bring stray dogs for immunisation, regardless of their previous vaccination history.

To streamline field operations, the organisation is using a digital tracking app that records each dog’s photograph, GPS location and sterilisation status. The data will be used to map areas with high numbers of unsterilised dogs and plan targeted sterilisation drives. Such structured documentation remains rare in the management of street dog populations in Indian cities, according to the organisers.

Explaining the need for a prolonged campaign, Mylos Rescue founder Lakshmi Swaminathan said, “We decided to continue beyond the initial phase because earlier this year, we saw repeated rabies concerns in different parts of the country. Many of us wanted to act sooner, but organising something at this scale needed clarity and structure. This drive helps us work more systematically and reach the pockets where help is most needed.”

“Our plan is to vaccinate 600-700 dogs every month. By the end of March 2026, the target is to cover 3,000 vaccinations,” Lakshmi added.

The initiative is open across Bengaluru, with rural areas included through prior slot booking. For appointments or queries, contact +91 96111 60382, +91 96325 33644, or lakshmi@mylosrescue.com.