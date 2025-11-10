Namma Shakti: TNIE's Devi Awards illuminate ooru with stories of grace, grit and glory

“I was impressed by what she’s doing,” she added, noting that initiatives like the Devi Awards play a vital role in recognising those who are truly transforming lives and enriching society. Getting to know the work, commitment and drive that these women have, which might have gone unnoticed otherwise, was indeed the highlight for lawyer and Artffaire founder Aashita Sood Agarwal, who was present along with her mother-in-law, Savita Agarwal. “This is a wonderful initiative by TNIE that recognises the hard work that women entrepreneurs and pioneers are doing in their respective fields. It also helps people who may not have known about the work being done to become aware of it. I’m thrilled to have discovered some new names, and will follow their work to explore how we can contribute. Because it just takes knowing someone else’s story and the work they do to see how you can also add value and meaning to society,” said Sood.