New video shows convicts dancing at Bengaluru jail; Dr Parameshwara to meet officials

BENGALURU/DAVANGERE : After videos of preferential treatment to some prisoners and security lapses at Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara went viral on Saturday, Home Minister G Parameshwara called a meeting with prison officials on Monday.
Meanwhile, another undated video surfaced on Sunday showing inmates enjoying themselves inside the jail by consuming alcohol and dancing to beats created using available items such as plates and drums. Officials have yet to confirm whether the video was shot recently.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters in Davanagere that strict action will be taken against those found guilty and measures will be implemented to ensure such incidents do not recur. “The officer concerned had gone on leave. The home minister has called a meeting tomorrow (Monday) to discuss the issue,” he said.
Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru that when similar incidents occurred earlier in Mangaluru, Belagavi, and Bengaluru prisons, officials were suspended.
“But such incidents are happening repeatedly here (in Bengaluru). We have appointed B Dayananda as the head of prisons. He was on leave yesterday, but I have spoken to him. I told him that action should be taken against whoever responsible, be it the superintendent or lower-level staff and a report filed,” Parameshwara said.
Home minister to discuss security lapses at jail
“I will not tolerate this nonsense. Enough is enough. Such things should not happen. Sometimes they say there is a shortage of staff, but that is not an excuse. You should do your work properly. If you use that excuse to allow mobile phones and TVs inside, it can no longer be called a jail,” Parameshwara said.
“I will call a meeting of officers to discuss security lapses. We have already provided for CCTV cameras and jammers, which have been installed in some jails. If the report after the inquiry is not satisfactory, we will form a committee comprising different officers to study the lapses and take necessary measures. It doesn’t matter if videos are old or new. Such incidents should not happen again,” he added.
In videos that went viral on Saturday, terror suspect Zuhab Hameed Shakeel, serial rapist and killer Umesh Reddy and actor Tarun Konnaraju, accused in a gold smuggling case, are seen using mobile phones and watching TV inside the prison. The prison department has initiated an internal probe.