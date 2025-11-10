New video shows convicts dancing at Bengaluru jail; Dr Parameshwara to meet officials

BENGALURU/DAVANGERE : After videos of preferential treatment to some prisoners and security lapses at Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara went viral on Saturday, Home Minister G Parameshwara called a meeting with prison officials on Monday.

Meanwhile, another undated video surfaced on Sunday showing inmates enjoying themselves inside the jail by consuming alcohol and dancing to beats created using available items such as plates and drums. Officials have yet to confirm whether the video was shot recently.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters in Davanagere that strict action will be taken against those found guilty and measures will be implemented to ensure such incidents do not recur. “The officer concerned had gone on leave. The home minister has called a meeting tomorrow (Monday) to discuss the issue,” he said.

Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru that when similar incidents occurred earlier in Mangaluru, Belagavi, and Bengaluru prisons, officials were suspended.

“But such incidents are happening repeatedly here (in Bengaluru). We have appointed B Dayananda as the head of prisons. He was on leave yesterday, but I have spoken to him. I told him that action should be taken against whoever responsible, be it the superintendent or lower-level staff and a report filed,” Parameshwara said.