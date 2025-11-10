Pollution rises in Bengaluru lakes post monsoon: Study

BENGALURU: A new lake health study, covering three major water bodies in Bengaluru -- Ulsoor, Doddabommasandra and Shivapura — has revealed dangerous levels of pollution and a clear link between rapid urbanisation and deteriorating water quality.

The study – Lake Health Index by Friends of Lake, a group working on lake rejuvenation and protection -- used citizen volunteers to track seasonal changes in water parameters such as pH, colour, odour, floating garbage and others. Samples were collected during the pre-monsoon and post-monsoon cycles.

Of the three water bodies, Shivapura lake in Peenya, surrounded by heavy industries and receiving untreated effluents and sewage from neighbouring slums, showed the most severe degradation. The lake had black water throughout the year, strong sewage odour and extensive floating garbage accumulation. High levels of Total Dissolved Solids and phosphates indicate heavy industrial discharge and runoff.

In contrast, Doddabommasandra lake — supplied with treated water through a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) — showed better water clarity and fewer signs of eutrophication. Ulsoor Lake showed moderate pollution with greenish water and occasional fish deaths.