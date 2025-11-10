‘Suicide a public health crisis, needs to be addressed on priority’

BENGALURU: “Suicide has become a public health issue in India. The number of suicides in the age-group of 15-29 years or even younger is increasing by the day. However, the attention that’s being given to it is less,” said child and adolescence psychiatrist Dr Kavitha Arora.

Speaking at a panel session, ‘Panel Suicidality: A concern for all’, at Manotsava 2025 here on Sunday, Dr Kavitha highlighted that only mental health disorders cannot be reasons for suicide. “There are different reasons if a person dies by suicide. Farmers’ suicide are due to economic issues, in other cases it might be due to discrimination, sexual abuse, and domestic violence, among others. This issue needs to be addressed on priority.”

The panel also involved Naveen Kumar of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) and Arjun Kapoor of the Centre for Mental Health Law and Policy (CMHLP), with Neha Kirpal from Amaha Health as moderator. “Telemanas has received over 25 lakh distress calls from October 2022, of which, 40,000 were related to suicides.