Two boys drown in lake near Attibele

BENGALURU: Two boys drowned in a lake at Balluru village in Attibele, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, on Saturday evening. Their bodies were recovered on Sunday afternoon by personnel of the Fire and Emergency Services.

The deceased are identified as Aniket Kumar (8), a Class 3 student at a government school and a native of Bihar, and Rehmat Baba (11), a Class 4 student and a native of Andhra Pradesh. Their parents, who work as daily wage labourers, live in Balluru village.

According to police, the boys had gone to the lake on Saturday evening and were playing near the bund. They reportedly entered the water and drowned as they did not know how to swim. When they did not return home, their parents searched for them in vain.

Villagers who had seen the boys playing near the lake alerted the parents, following which police and rescue teams were informed. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Attibele police station.