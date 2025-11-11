Bengaluru bank employee dies by suicide over harassment by wife

BENGALURU: A 31-year-old private bank employee died by suicide at his residence on Sunday over alleged harassment by his wife. The deceased has been identified as Gagan Rao, a resident of Hosakerehalli. Rao had married Meghana, a final-year BCA student from Chamarajanagar 11 months ago.

According to the police, Meghana allegedly accused Rao of infidelity, which often led to frequent quarrels between the couple. On Sunday, around 7.45 am, they had an argument, following which Rao went to his room and hanged himself from a ceiling fan using a sari.

When he did not come out of the room for over 10 minutes, Meghana knocked on the door repeatedly. With the help of neighbours, she broke open the door and found him hanging.

Rao still had a pulse, so he was rushed to a nearby hospital and later referred to Victoria Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Police said no suicide note was found. The reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against Meghana based on a complaint filed by Rao’s family.

The police added that Meghana had previously filed a complaint against her husband at the Chamarajanagar Women’s Police Station, accusing him of having relationships with other women.

The police had advised the couple to reconcile. However, despite returning to her husband’s house recently, Meghana allegedly continued to quarrel with him over his behaviour. The Police said that Rao had continued to maintain contact with other women despite her repeated objections.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)