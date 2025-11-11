Bengaluru man loses valuables worth Rs 7 lakh to woman he met on dating app

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old private firm employee lost his gold jewellery worth around Rs 7 lakh to a woman he met on a dating app two months ago.

The accused has been identified as Kavipriya. The incident occurred on November 1, between 12.30 am and 7 am. Deepak (name changed), the victim, who lives in a paying guest accommodation at HMT Layout in Nagasandra, filed a police complaint on Saturday.

In his complaint, Deepak stated that after meeting Kavipriya on a dating app, he was in touch with her over phone and used to exchange messages.

They met in Indiranagar on October 31 and both went to a cocktail bar on 12th Main Road in the evening.

Claiming that she could not go back to her paying guest accomodation as it was late, Kavipriya took him to a nearby hotel and booked a room. They had dinner around 12.30am. Later, she gave him water laced with some sedatives to drink. He soon fell unconscious and when he woke up in the morning, he saw his gold chain, gold kada (bangle), headset, and Rs 10,000 in cash missing.

Though Deepak called Kavipriya several times, she did not respond. “We suspect that the woman is a habitual offender and must have cheated many men using different names,” a police officer said.

A case of theft and cheating has been registered against the accused. Further investigations are on.