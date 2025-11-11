Bengaluru property owners can now avail e-khata online

BENGALURU: After setting in motion an improved process for obtaining e-khata under Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), the GBA Revenue department has stated that property owners across the five city corporations -- Bengaluru Central City Corporation, Bengaluru North City Corporation, Bengaluru East City Corporation, Bengaluru West City Corporation and Bengaluru South City Corporation -- can avail e-Khatas without coming in contact with BBMP Assistant Revenue Officers (AROs) or middlemen, and get their documents within three days under its FIFD (First-Received-First-Disposed) and automatic approval system.

As per a GBA Revenue official, in BBMP’s old physical khata system, every citizen had to visit the ARO to get a khata and for conversion as records were physically verified locally, and there was no supervision of senior officials or the system.

“Middlemen collected money from citizens to influence officials, and corruption was rampant. Citizens were completely dependent on middlemen and officials.

Now under the new ‘Faceless, Contactless and Online Accounting System’, citizens can apply, view and obtain e-khatas without delay and trouble,” the official said.

As per the GBA Revenue department, more than 25 lakh Bengaluru city e-khatas can be viewed at https://BBMPeAasthi.karnataka.gov.in anytime and anywhere.

“Citizens can apply for their final e-khata online, in person or through Bengaluru One centres. No citizen should visit ARO or any local offices. Visits and contact with officials and middlemen may cause corruption and lead to harassment. Citizens can check khata application status online at https://bbmpeaasthi.karnataka.gov.in/citizen,” he said.

Citizens can contact the dedicated E-Khata Helpline 9480683695 for any complaints.