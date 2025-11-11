Dripping in the '70s

If you think about it, in the world of fashion and its endless cycle of reinvention, the ’70s never truly left. The decade saw the rise of bold prints, flared trousers and platform shoes, often combined with bright colours, glitter and satin. Popular trends included disco glam, hippie-inspired looks and the introduction of androgynous glam rock, with mini-skirts and bell-bottoms becoming widespread. Today, the ’70s era, when fashion began to soften gender lines with unapologetic fits, is back in all its glory.

For Hasnain Patel, lead – strategy at PUMA India, the enduring appeal of the ’70s comes from the era’s strong sense of self. “The trends aren’t fast. Our consumption of them is what has hit the roof. The ’70s, on the other hand, are so self-assured that it doesn’t need velocity to stay relevant. We’re seeing a lot of earthy neutrals mixed with jewel tones. The old theatricality in fashion is slowly stepping out of the equation. It can be consumed in a TikTok second and still feel iconic,” he notes.