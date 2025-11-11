Dripping in the '70s

If you think about it, in the world of fashion and its endless cycle of reinvention, the ’70s never truly left. The decade saw the rise of bold prints, flared trousers and platform shoes, often combined with bright colours, glitter and satin. Popular trends included disco glam, hippie-inspired looks and the introduction of androgynous glam rock, with mini-skirts and bell-bottoms becoming widespread. Today, the ’70s era, when fashion began to soften gender lines with unapologetic fits, is back in all its glory.
For Hasnain Patel, lead – strategy at PUMA India, the enduring appeal of the ’70s comes from the era’s strong sense of self. “The trends aren’t fast. Our consumption of them is what has hit the roof. The ’70s, on the other hand, are so self-assured that it doesn’t need velocity to stay relevant. We’re seeing a lot of earthy neutrals mixed with jewel tones. The old theatricality in fashion is slowly stepping out of the equation. It can be consumed in a TikTok second and still feel iconic,” he notes.
Meanwhile, philanthropist-entrepreneur Kulsum Shadab Wahab highlights how the ’70s weren’t just about fashion but about freedom. “There was an unfiltered authenticity in how people expressed themselves and that spirit never fades,” says Wahab, reaffirming it through her label Ara Pret, which explores the era’s playfulness. “The new revival is grounded in conscious design. It’s about balance, pairing volume with structure and nostalgia with intention. The boldness of the ’70s today finds meaning when it’s infused with sustainability and soul. That’s what makes it relevant,” she adds.
Bridal couturier Husna Sait credits social media in shaping how many view retro fashion today. “Though there’s so much modernity and luxury now, we get back to slow living, and that’s one reason why retro fashion is coming back,” she explains.
Laxmi Krishna, celebrity designer and stylist, whose designs are highly inspired by the bold prints and colour combinations that defined the decade, shares, “What makes ’70s fashion timeless is that it actually evolved fashion itself. Whatever we do right now, whether bold prints or the bow, it all stems from there.” According to her, the appeal of the decade lies in its ability to balance nostalgia with celebration. “Celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor have recently tried different kinds of waistcoats and flared pants. It gives a high-fashion look with the ’70s vibe,” she points out, asserting that the mix of vintage aesthetics with today’s fashion is a dream come true for many designers.
New From The Past
For Sait, the ’70s revival is pure reinvention of disco glam meeting responsible styling. “It defines pop culture and an era where women started to dress for themselves,” Sait shares. This season, she notes, is all about reinterpreting the dazzle. “Sequins, shimmer, midriff-show dresses, tops with wide collars, psychedelic prints, bright colours, big accessories made from wood and gold metal are the trend. Even large sunglasses are coming back,” she says.
“It’s not about replication anymore, but reinterpretation. What’s in is effortless tailoring, earthy palettes, flared ease, and textures that feel lived-in yet luxurious. What’s out is over-styled nostalgia,” says Wahab. Patel agrees that some classics never lose their charm. “One thing that will make a huge comeback in the coming year will be aviators, and I can’t have enough of their sexiness,” he says.
As the revival gains momentum, its purpose too has evolved. As he points out, “The millennial and Gen Z layer of consciousness – vegan leather, upcycled fabrics, responsible production. The spirit remains retro, the mindset is modern.”
The inspirations trace back to the icons who shaped the decade’s mood. For Patel, it is the Studio 54 kind of confidence. Shadab finds inspiration in Bianca Jagger on horseback, a picture of grace and power that defined the decade, while Sait turns to Cher’s sequined flamboyance that made boldness beautiful. Together, their muses remind us that the ’70s were not just an era, but an attitude.