Fall in Style: Unveiling the curtain trends

What picture comes to your mind when you think of curtains? Maybe it’s playing hide-and-seek, enveloping ourselves in their folds to play pranks, or feeling the gentle touch of morning light falling on our faces. Maybe it’s watching them sway softly in a summer breeze or on a rainy day. It’s hard not to recall the little things as curtains have always been a familiar presence shaping the homes we live in.
Once perceived as decorative fillers over windows or doors, today, curtains blend style and purpose, moving past that label and reimagining themselves as soft architecture, not just by framing a space but by reshaping how people feel in that space.
When curtains lend personality to a space, they in turn, draw their character from the fabric, texture and styling. The right choice determines whether a room feels inviting or congested. Highlighting their power to set the tone, Harshita Nookula, visual merchandising lead at Livspace, says, “Curtains anchor both the function and mood of a space. While soft pastel sheers make a lounge feel calm and breezy, plush velvet drapes bring warmth and luxury to the space.” Ananya Indu, home decor content creator (@i_ananyaindu), adds, “Choosing light, airy curtains creates a fresh, open atmosphere, which is perfect for Indian homes.”
A common mistake many homeowners make, however, is choosing the wrong size or colour without considering the room’s proportions. Stuti Gupta, home decor and lifestyle content creator (@the.quirkartforhome), notes that the size of the material can instantly alter how a space feels. “Always opt for full-length, floor-touching curtains – they make rooms appear larger and more elongated. Lighter tones enhance the sense of space, even in blackout fabrics,” she says.
In today’s homes, curtains do far more than just cover windows. They conceal wardrobes, soften walls, serve as backdrops, and even double up as room dividers. According to Nookula, “Using plush velvet drapes with scalloped trims can instantly transform a living room into a luxe entertainment space. They bring warmth, texture, and personality far beyond their practical purpose.” Gupta adds, “Macrame curtains have become popular for adding a boho touch to passageways or door frames.”
Breaking the conventionality, curtains are used to cover ‘fake windows’ – to make the space feel more accommodating. “Many set up an extra windlike a false one and shield it with curtains to add on to the decor. The remaining curtain fabrics are used as cushion covers, table runners, or even sofa throws to complement the colour palette of the room,” highlights Avkash Taneja, founder of Linens Studio. Meanwhile, Indu points out, “In open-plan homes, curtains create flexible zones without the need for walls – they bring in softness, movement and flow. Plus canopy beds draped with flowing fabric and wall hangings to add texture, create a cosy charm to the space.”
Layering has become the modern mantra in many homes, creating an instant shift in how a space feels. Homeowners now combine light sheers with solid curtains to add depth without overwhelming a room. Mastering the balance between weight and transparency is key, unless one’s aiming for a bold, maximalist statement.
“A sheer organic linen paired with a solid cotton drape feels timeless and sustainable,” says Gupta. “Block-printed fabrics are also making a comeback, adding that handcrafted Indian touch that feels warm and personal.”
From cafe curtains, once seen in countryside kitchens, to bamboo blinds reminiscent of older homes, nostalgia is weaving its way back into modern interiors. “Our ancestors used bamboo roll-up blinds to keep homes cool. Over time, curtains evolved from being purely functional to becoming design statements. Today, people experiment with cotton, linen, and blackout fabrics in varying opacities – from 100 per cent blackout to semi-sheer – to control light, temperature and even mood,” says Gupta.
Nookula notes that linen curtains are having a major moment. “Their fresh, organic texture complements almost every interior style and lends an effortlessly elegant look. They’re especially popular in residential spaces, except where complete light or sound blocking is needed,” she points out.
Motorised curtains are also gaining popularity, bringing convenience and a sleek finish to modern homes. When paired with bold prints or statement colours, they frame windows like works of art. Natural materials like jute and bamboo, on the other hand, are being reintroduced for their warm texture as a nod to sustainability. “Homeowners are choosing more of natural fabrics like linen, bamboo, that typically blend with polyester – which makes it easier to wash,” adds Taneja.