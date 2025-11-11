Growing gender balance boosts sports in Karnataka: K Govindaraj

BENGALURU: With the fourth edition of the Karnataka Mini Games rolling to an end on Sunday, the state looks forward to the bigger, international stages of competition. President of the Karnataka Olympic Association (KOA) and MLC K Govindaraj sat down with TNIE to discuss the commendable participation from the under-14 athletes (almost half of the approximately 5,000 were girls) this year, the possible pitfalls, and the road ahead for sports in Karnataka.

“Nearly 45% of the [approximately] 5,000 participants this year are girls, which is one of the highest female participation rates we’ve had in the Mini Karnataka Games so far. This growing gender balance is very encouraging for the future of sports in Karnataka,” said Govindaraj, noting healthy participation from girls in “traditionally male-dominated sports like wrestling and weightlifting” as well.

Throughout the tournament, Govindaraj was found to be vocal of its role in shaping young athletes from Karnataka into participants fit for the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics. When asked about the performance this year and how far it matched up with the expectations, Govindaraj said, “We’ve seen particularly strong performances in athletics, swimming, kabaddi, and badminton this year and these are sports where Karnataka traditionally excels. There’s also exciting young talent emerging in tennis and gymnastics. While the Olympics is a different level altogether, the promise shown here is significant.”

Where there are peaks, troughs must be. This edition of the tournament was no different, and Govindaraj did notice areas that need fine tuning before one can realistically look for excellence on the international stage. “This time, we’ve noticed that equestrian events, fencing, and rowing are disciplines that need more support, largely because these sports demand specialised facilities and equipment. The KOA is in active discussions with the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) to strengthen infrastructure and coaching ecosystems,” he admitted.