Infosys, Nimhans launch mental health training manual for HR staff

BENGALURU: With a view to help employees recognise early signs of mental distress and seek help, Infosys in collaboration with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (Nimhans) launched a training manual — Wellness Matters: Mental Health First Aider.

It is a practice designed to help employees recognise early signs of mental distress, offer peer support, and connect individuals with professional help. It is undertaken mainly to inculcate inclusive workplace culture.

The Mental Health First Aider training manual covers essential areas such as self-awareness, self-care, understanding mental health conditions, addressing substance use concerns, and basic counselling skills. The manual is designed in a way that a set of trainers train others, thus spreading this learning within their teams.

As part of this initiative, Infosys has trained its entire team of HR professionals in India as Mental Health First Aiders.

A multidisciplinary team of NIMHANS mental health professionals, including psychiatric social workers, psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, and public health specialists, along with the Infosys (Health Assessment & Lifestyle Enrichment) team, designed and delivered training programmes based on the wellbeing needs of the employees.