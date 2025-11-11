‘Mission Zero to curb maternal deaths in Karnataka’

BENGALURU: Intending to reduce maternal deaths, the state government has launched ‘Mission Zero’, under which a slew of new interventions will be undertaken, said Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Pointing out that though Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) is better than the national average, Rao said that the state needs improvement when compared to neighbouring states.

He said that Karnataka has witnessed a 24% reduction in maternal deaths compared to 2024, and as part of the new intervention, all the 147 taluk hospitals and Community Health Centres (CHC) from now on will have an obstetrician, anaesthetist, and a paediatrician round the clock.

He added, “Compared to the maternal deaths in 2024 (from January till October), which were 483, there were 366 deaths in 2025 for the same period.”

Under the mission, new interventions are being implemented focusing on improving the quality, safety, and timeliness. These interventions are being implemented from community outreach and antenatal services to intrapartum and postnatal management, adding that among the new interventions being implemented are rationalisation of the existing human resources aimed at further strengthening Maternal and Child Health (MCH) services.

The November 7 government order focuses on the rationalisation and deployment of key MCH specialists ensuring that every taluk hospital and CHC can provide round-the-clock emergency obstetric and newborn care (CEmONC).