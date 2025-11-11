Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout allottees hail KRERA takeover

BENGALURU: Over 10,000 allottees of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL) have welcomed the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority’s (KRERA) decision to reject the BDA’s claim that it is exempt from RERA rules.

The dispute centres on years of delay in handing over developed plots despite full payment. With KRERA taking charge, allottees finally see hope for possession, compensation, and accountability.

Launched over a decade ago, the 4,500-acre NPKL project was promoted by the BDA as a major residential layout in Bengaluru’s western suburbs. Buyers paid in full and registered sale deeds between 2016 and 2019, expecting plots with basic amenities such as roads, electricity, water, and drainage. However, years later, most sectors remain undeveloped, forcing allottees to keep paying property tax on land they cannot use.

Frustrated homeowners approached KRERA earlier this year, seeking possession, compensation for delays, and penalties on the BDA. In response, the BDA argued that as an autonomous body governed by the 1976 BDA Act, it did not fall under the purview of RERA.

KRERA has now rejected that stance, ruling that public authorities are not exempt when acting as real estate developers.

Calling the order a “turning point”, advocate Rajeev K Jha said, “Today, a ray of hope pierces through the frustration as KRERA has decisively rejected BDA’s jurisdictional challenge, bringing the case under RERA’s protective umbrella and unlocking pathways to relief. This ruling not only validates the allottees’ cries for justice, but also fortifies consumer rights in Karnataka’s booming real estate sector.”