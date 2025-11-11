RCs, Driving Licences found in shop outside RTO in Bengaluru, FIR registered

BENGALURU: The availability of several vehicle Registration Certificates (RCs) and Driving Licences (DLs) with private persons on the Regional Transport Office (RTO) premises in Kasturi Nagar, Bengaluru East, has taken a serious turn with a First Information Report (FIR) being registered by Ramamurthy Nagar police against three persons, based on a complaint filed by Lokayukta police.

The accused are Rajinikantha and Manoj Kumar of Maruthi Motors Auto Consultants, and Prashanth of Shreyas Driving School. They have been booked under BNS provisions for criminal breach of trust in furtherance of a common intention.

However, no RTO officials were made accused in the FIR as no names were mentioned in the complaint filed by Lokayukta police, even after Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa directed the Deputy Superintendent of Police of Lokayukta to register a criminal case against the RTO, ARTO and Superintendent. Lokayukta police have only requested police to take action against RTOs who have joined hands with the three accused mentioned in the complaint.

When a team led by Justice Veerappa paid a surprise visit to the RTO in Kasturi Nagar, 49 RCs and 83 DLs were found in a shop in front of the RTO. On most of the cards, ‘Rs 1,500’, ‘Rs 2,000’, ‘Rs 3,500’ and ‘Rs 5,000’ were found written. On a few, check marks were found.

The shop in which the RCs and DLs were found is Maruthi Motors Private Limited, belonging to Rajinikantha. The accused informed police that they had obtained the RCs and DLs from an official on the second floor of the RTO.