Bengaluru civic chief inspects Chokkasandra Lake; reviews sanitation, street dog control measures

BENGALURU: Bengaluru West City Corporation Commissioner KV Rajendra on Tuesday inspected Chokkasandra Lake near Dasarahalli and the surrounding areas, and directed officials to take steps to address the issues. On Tuesday, he visited the lake, the adjoining park, and Indira Canteen and interacted with people and heard their grievances.

On complaints about the lake and park, Rajendra directed officials to solve them through effective inter-departmental coordination. The commissioner visited the pourakarmika mustering point and reviewed the attendance of auto tippers and pourakarmikas.

He advised pourakarmikas to maintain their health and hygiene, and instructed officials to ensure immediate distribution of high-quality uniforms, footwear and safety equipment to them.

He also visited the Indira Canteen, interacted with the public, and inspected the quality of food being served. He tasted the food and gathered feedback from citizens regarding its quality.

At TVS Cross, he inspected the ongoing white-topping roadwork and instructed officials and contractors to ensure high-quality work and complete the project efficiently within the stipulated time.

Rajendra, who also held a review meeting on programmes of the animal husbandry department and Supreme Court directive regarding street dog management, instructed officials to improve progress of sterilisation surgeries for street dogs within BWCC limits.

There are 63,340 community dogs within BWCC limits. Two ABC-ARV (Animal Birth Control and Anti-Rabies Vaccination) centres — one per zone — have a combined capacity of 171 kennels. These centres, operated by two service providers, have so far conducted 4,068 sterilisation surgeries and administered 27,581 ARV and CV vaccinations, according to the chief veterinary officer, he said.

He directed that measures be taken to enhance operational efficiency and ensure compliance with the Animal Welfare Board of India standards and SC guidelines.