Home Green Home : Bengaluru couple turns 1,500 sq ft house into a mini lush forest

Imagine a home that feels like a walk through the woods, where sunlight filters through leaves, mornings begin with the cooing of birds and you breathe in the scent of petrichor, with a sight of the calming greenery. That’s exactly what Sumesh Nayak and his family get to see and feel at their 1,500sqft home in Sarjapura. Their home is proof that even amidst the city chaos, calm can grow, quite literally, from the ground.

Hailing from a small town in Kerala, Nayak migrated to Bengaluru in 2007. However, what he missed the most was the small garden space in his native. “We tried to recreate my parents’ home and this is how it turned out to be,” recalls Nayak, talking about the inspiration behind the dream home.

A major attraction is the large wooden swing that sits at the heart of the house – often swayed by a gentle breeze. “Most first-time visitors are drawn to the swing,” Nayak shares. The swing hangs in a long, open space, with the living room to the right, a dining area to the left, and a kitchen at the far end. “It’s peaceful. You can sit and look at the paintings or the plants outside,” he adds. Other additions include fountains and wall decor.

Inside, sunlight filters through tall windows, glinting off brass lamps and family heirlooms. The house, filled with warm wood tones and touches of brass, carries stories within its walls. “Some of the brass items have been passed down from our parents. But most were collected from our travels. Each one reminds us of a moment or a place,” he explains. For them, these pieces, though small, tell a story of continuity – of carrying memories forward while creating new ones.