Home Green Home : Bengaluru couple turns 1,500 sq ft house into a mini lush forest

Imagine a home that feels like a walk through the woods, where sunlight filters through leaves, mornings begin with the cooing of birds and you breathe in the scent of petrichor, with a sight of the calming greenery. That’s exactly what Sumesh Nayak and his family get to see and feel at their 1,500sqft home in Sarjapura. Their home is proof that even amidst the city chaos, calm can grow, quite literally, from the ground.
Hailing from a small town in Kerala, Nayak migrated to Bengaluru in 2007. However, what he missed the most was the small garden space in his native. “We tried to recreate my parents’ home and this is how it turned out to be,” recalls Nayak, talking about the inspiration behind the dream home.
A major attraction is the large wooden swing that sits at the heart of the house – often swayed by a gentle breeze. “Most first-time visitors are drawn to the swing,” Nayak shares. The swing hangs in a long, open space, with the living room to the right, a dining area to the left, and a kitchen at the far end. “It’s peaceful. You can sit and look at the paintings or the plants outside,” he adds. Other additions include fountains and wall decor.
Inside, sunlight filters through tall windows, glinting off brass lamps and family heirlooms. The house, filled with warm wood tones and touches of brass, carries stories within its walls. “Some of the brass items have been passed down from our parents. But most were collected from our travels. Each one reminds us of a moment or a place,” he explains. For them, these pieces, though small, tell a story of continuity – of carrying memories forward while creating new ones.
This quiet, organic rhythm extends to the garden, a thriving patch of green where fruits, flowers, and birds coexist. “We have fruits throughout the year. We let nature take its share and then we take ours,” Nayak says. One of his favourites is the avocado tree. “Last year, we got about 250 avocados and shared them with around 70 friends and family. Everyone said it tasted nothing like the ones from the store.” Each avocado, he says, carries the joy of patience, of nurturing something for years and seeing it give back in abundance
The garden was grown over 12 years. “It hasn’t been a single-day process. We’ve divided the garden into sections and every weekend, we clean, prune, and check for infections. Nature has its own pace, no matter how much you water or feed, a plant will bloom only when it’s time,” Nayak says as highlighting the importance of consistency.
The air is cooler at the house, softer somehow, filled with the scent of wet earth and fruiting trees. The house runs entirely on solar power. “We generate electricity from the panels. The extra goes back into the grid,” he explains. The kitchen, too, is part of this cycle of sustainability.” We mostly cook on induction; the gas cylinder is only for backup,” he adds. Water, often wasted in urban homes, is treasured here. “We have a rainwater harvesting system that we use to water the garden. And kitchen waste doesn’t go to the bin, it becomes compost for the plants,” Nayak shares.
Their secret mantra in creating a lush greenery? Zero chemicals or pesticides. “We keep it natural and organic,” Nayak explains, stating, “ When you take care of the soil naturally, the plants become stronger. They build their own immunity, just like humans do when they eat healthy.”
Nayak’s favourite view is from his home office window, watching a mulberry tree grow. “The birds love it. It’s fun to watch while working,” he notes. Inside the house, the interiors mirror the garden’s calmness. Wooden furniture, earthy tones, and plenty of natural light make the indoors feel like an extension of the outdoors. The Tanjore, Pattachitra, Madhubani, Pichwai, paintings on the walls invite an old-world charm. “People are slowly losing connection with nature,” he exclaims. “But when you bring a bit of it into your home through natural materials, it changes how you live,” he believes. Above all, it’s a reminder that even in the middle of the city chaos, one can live in tune with the earth, enjoying a slow morning when needed.