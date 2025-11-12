Karnataka on high alert after Delhi blast; security tightened across public places, key installations

BENGALURU: Following the Delhi blast, a statewide high alert has been sounded since Monday night. Police across Karnataka have conducted inspections with bomb detection and dog squads in high-footfall areas such as bus stands, railway stations, airports, Metro stations, hotels and lodges, malls, religious places, commercial hubs and other public spaces. Checkpoints have been set up, and vehicles are being thoroughly inspected.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh told reporters that all DCPs and their staff carried out inspections on Monday night, and these will continue on Tuesday as well. “All preventive and precautionary measures have been taken,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) issued a travel advisory, urging passengers to arrive well in time. Authorities said that heightened security checks may take additional time, and passengers are advised to plan accordingly and stay in contact with their respective airlines for updates.

Uttara Kannada, which has several vital installations such as Seabird Naval Base and Kaiga Nuclear Power Station, has been on high alert. Ports, temple towns like Gokarna and Murudeshwar, visited by devotees from every nook and corner of the country, are under watch.