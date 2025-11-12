Over 2 lakh paper bags to be given free to vendors at Basavanagudi Kadlekai Parishe for a plastic-free fair

BENGALURU: Over 2 lakh paper bags are all set to be distributed free of cost to vendors at Kadlekai Parishe (groundnut fair) to be held from November 17 to 22 at Basavanagudi. The initiative is led by ‘Zero Waste Collective’, a group of like-minded citizens, NGOs and Resident Welfare Associations.

Members of the collective said they wanted to do curb the unabated use of single-use plastics at the fair, which attracts lakhs of people every year. “While Greater Bengaluru Authority and other organisations were doing their bit to curb plastic use, there was no cumulative effort and that gave birth to the Zero Waste Collective in 2023.

We made 50,000 paper bags in 2023 and distributed them to vendors at Basavanagudi Kadlekai Parishe. With the help of GBA marshals, we seized over 600kg of plastic bags. As more support poured in, we scaled up our sustainability initiative in 2024, and distributed 1.5 lakh paper bags and seized over 260kg of plastics,” said waste activist Plog Raja (Nagaraj), a member of the collective.

Members of the collective said this year, with more than 15 NGOs and 30 educational institutions extending support to the paper bag initiative, they have made 2.5 lakh bags.