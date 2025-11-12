Plastic ban to be strictly enforced at Basavanagudi Kadalekai Parishe, says minister Ramalinga Reddy

BENGALURU: Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that any stall found using plastic during the historical Kadalekai Parishe in Basavanagudi will be asked to vacate immediately.

He attended a review meeting on Tuesday to oversee preparations for the five-day groundnut fair ‘Kadalekai Parishe 2025’, where special arrangements are being made for devotees and visitors.

For the first time, the fair will be held for five days instead of two, from November 17-21, at Basavanagudi’s Sri Dodda Basavana Temple, and will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on November 17. The traditional fair attracts lakhs of visitors every year, making it one of Bengaluru’s largest cultural events, the minister added.

Reddy announced key decisions after the review meeting, including a complete ban on plastic plastic bags, along with a public awareness campaign using the slogan, “Bring your own bag to the Parishe.”

For public convenience and safety, the GBA will ensure hygiene, sanitation, and drinking water supply, including temporary water tankers. Marshals will be deployed to manage crowds and maintain cleanliness, while additional public toilets will be installed and cleaned regularly throughout the fair.

The police will set up CCTV cameras, watchtowers, barricades, and a temporary outpost near the temple. BMTC buses will be rerouted temporarily, and dedicated entry and exit lanes will be created using barricades to prevent overcrowding. Parking for two-wheelers and heavy vehicles will be restricted near the temple.

Fire trucks, ambulances, and first-aid teams will be stationed at key locations for emergency response.