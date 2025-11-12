Sub-registrar, realtor fabricate papers, cheat land owner of crores in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested a sub-registrar and a real estate firm owner for allegedly fabricating documents related to 12 residential sites and cheating a landowner of several crores of rupees.

The accused have been identified as Kumari Roopa (35), a Sub-Registrar, and Naveen, a real estate company owner. The police had earlier arrested five others in connection with the case.

According to the police, the complainant, a resident of Parappana Agrahara, had entered into an oral agreement with Naveen and others in 2019 to develop residential sites on his land, where 107 plots were formed. However, Naveen, in collusion with another individual, allegedly misled the complainant by claiming that he had been authorised to sell the sites.

They reportedly took the complainant to the Sub-Registrar’s office under the pretext of registering a single plot in his presence, but instead forged sale deeds for 12 sites and sold them to unsuspecting buyers.

The fraud came to light when the complainant later discovered that multiple sites had been sold without his knowledge or consent. A case was initially registered at Parappana Agrahara Police Station in August 2022 and was later transferred to the CCB’s Organised Crime Wing in January 2024.

Following investigation, the CCB arrested the duo in the second week of November.