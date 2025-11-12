Three bike lifters arrested in two cases in Bengaluru; 62 vehicles seized

BENGALURU: City police have arrested three bike lifters and recovered 62 stolen vehicles worth Rs 1.24 crore from them in two cases.

Based on a complaint filed on March 25 by a resident of Jayanagar 2nd Block that his motorcycle parked in front of his friend’s house at Wilson Garden was stolen, Adugodi police launched an investigation and arrested notorious interstate bikelifter Raju, 38, at Payyur village, MGR Nagar, Tamil Nadu, on October 16. During interrogation, he revealed that he lifted only Royal Enfield motorcycles.

His friends and relatives in Tamil Nadu used to sell them. He confessed that he lifted motorcycles from Adugodi, Byatarayanapura, Siddapura, Viveknagar, Baiyappanahalli, Halasurugate, Bandepalya, Bommanahalli, Chamarajpet, Cottonpet, KG Nagar, Kalasipalya, Kodigehalli, and Madiwala police limits in the city. In all, 42 Royal Enfield motorcycles were recovered from him, the police said.

In another case, Indiranagar police arrested A Thousif Pasha, 25, a bike mechanic from DJ Halli, and P Sheikh Ghouse, 23, an autorickshaw driver from Mysuru, and recovered 20 two-wheelers worth Rs 24 lakh. A resident of Old Binnamangala lodged a police complaint on October 17 stating that his two-wheeler parked in front of his house was stolen.

On October 23, police apprehended the accused near Michaelpalya Park in Indiranagar. Pasha and Ghouse revealed that they gave 13 stolen vehicles to their associate, who sold motorcycles in Tamil Nadu, and kept six at a vacant plot in Kadirenapalya and one at their residence in RT Nagar.