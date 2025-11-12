Venkatesh Prasad alleges mismanagement in KSCA; to contest for president’s post

BENGALURU: Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad, along with members of his team “Game Changers”, has accused the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) of large-scale mismanagement under former cricketer Brijesh Patel. Prasad announced his candidature for the president’s post in the upcoming KSCA elections on November 30, with Sujith Somasundar contesting for vice president and Vinay Mruthyunjaya for secretary. He received the backing of former cricketers Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath.

He alleged that Brijesh who earlier served as KSCA’s honorary secretary, has been de facto running the association for over two decades, barring the 2010–13 period when Kumble, Prasad and their team were in charge. “They talk about saving hundreds of crores of rupees, but that is BCCI grant money meant to be invested in state cricket.

What is the point in boasting about saving it?” Prasad questioned. He also expressed disappointment over M Chinnaswamy Stadium not getting any matches for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in February 2026, calling it a “fall from grace” due to poor management.