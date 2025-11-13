Anthropogenic changes in Himalayas threatens species survival: IISc study

BENGALURU: A team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, have found that the avian species in the Himalayan regions are under threat due to habitat degradation. They also noted that anthropogenic changes were threatening the survival of the avian species in the Himalayas.

This study was conducted in the Eastern Himalayas' Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary in Arunachanal Pradesh for a period of 10 years and it was concluded that the insectivorous birds found in the understorey regions (below the canopies) were under threat.

The researchers from the Centre for Ecological Sciences (CES), IISc, studied how the changes in the forest microclimates influenced the survival of the wild bird population. The study titled- Microclimatic niche shifts predict long-term survival and body mass declines in a warmer and more degraded world, was done from 2011-2021. On November 11, it was published on the British Ecological Society Journal under the open access publishing success: a guide for authors category.

The researchers in the report noted that while tropical species worldwide are exposed to and respond to the synergistic impacts of multiple global change drivers, such as climate change and habitat degradation. The underlying mechanisms shaping species' demographic and phenotypic responses to anthropogenic changes remained poorly understood.

They used a mark-recapture data set. They tagged birds with lightweight aluminum rings and revisited the same sites annually to track their survival and changes in body mass. They paired the dataset with temperature-humidity loggers placed in both primary and logged forests, to estimate how these insectivorous birds adapt to microclimatic changes. “Using these long-term data sets, we can better understand why some species survive after logging while others decline strongly,” said Akshay Bharadwaj, co-author of the study.