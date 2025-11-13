Arkavathi allottees get alternative sites in NPKL; call BDA’s move ‘justice delayed’

BENGALURU: While the 755 site allottees of Arkavathi Layout who were unable to take possession of their sites were given alternative sites at the Nada Prabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL) in just 15 minutes, with Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) claiming it a historical move, the allottees are not happy.

They point out that NPKL is underdeveloped and may need five years to be developed, and their dream of owning land and building a home is still a distant dream.

BDA said that those who were running from pillar to post since 2005 to get an alternative site were awarded sites in NPKL, through the computer randomisation process on November 10 and claimed the move a historic milestone.

Advocate Rajeev K Jha, who represents the Arkavathi site allottees, said that they aren’t happy with the allotment. “There is so much struggle the allottees have undergone since 2005. Their dream of owning a plot in Bengaluru and building their own house continues to remain a distant dream. NPKL is not fully developed, and allottees cannot even reach their sites easily; that much underdeveloped is the layout. Given the track record and the nature of the BDA’s working style, it would take another five years for the road works and all the civic amenities to be built on the layout.”

“BDA is trying to cover up bad things”, he said. “Imagine the loss of benefits the site owners would have got by now, if there were no issues with the Arkavathi Layout. A father would have invested in land for himself in 2005 in the Arkavathi layout. But BDA has made it a generational purchase where his son or grandson may get the site”, he said.