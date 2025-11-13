BBMP chief inspects late-night road works, orders speedy completion of flyover projects

BENGALURU: As part of the GBA’s ongoing infrastructure projects, Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao conducted a late-night inspection from 11.30 pm on Tuesday to 2.45 am on Wednesday to review the progress of white-topping on Hennur-Bagalur Road, asphalting works on the Outer Ring Road and other stretches, as well as the completion of the Hosakerehalli flyover and the JC Road white-topping project.

“White-topping work from Minerva Circle to Town Hall (1 km stretch) on JC Road is in progress. Half of the road has already been completed and opened for traffic, while the remaining 250 meters of work will be finished within four days,” said Rao.

He issued strict instructions to the contractor to expedite the work. He also noted that the Hosakerehalli Flyover construction has been completed and minor pending works such as line marking and signage, are to be done.

The Bengaluru East City Corporation is executing approximately 5 km of the Hennur-Bagalur Road with whitetopping work. During his previous visit last week, the chief commissioner had issued strict instructions to the contractor to expedite the work, following which the work has gained momentum.

“The Hosakerehalli Flyover construction has been completed. I have instructed officials to finish minor pending works such as line marking and signage at the earliest,” said Rao. Meanwhile, the Traffic Department has allowed traffic on the 380-meter stretch of the flyover.

Rao said that out of the 5 km stretch, whitetopping has already been completed for 1 km on one side and 600 meters on the other. To accelerate completion, traffic will be restricted on a 1.2 km portion from Poorna Prajna School to Gubbi Cross, allowing two-way movement on the remaining half.