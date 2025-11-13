BCA student, 35-year-old woman sexually harassed in separate incidents in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In separate incidents of sexual harassment and voyeurism, two women, including an 18-year-old BCA student, were sexually harassed in Girinagar and Indiranagar police limits.

An unidentified scooter-borne miscreant whistled at the BCA student at CMH Junction on 80 Feet Road in Indiranagar. When the victim warned him, the accused returned and made obscene gestures at her.

The student, a resident of Michael Palya, filed a complaint at the Indiranagar police station on Monday. She stated in her complaint that she is a private college student in Halasuru and was returning home when she was harassed between 2.50 pm and 3.30 pm.

The accused first whistled at her. When she warned him, the accused, who had left the spot, returned and started honking. When she looked back, the accused is said to have made obscene gestures at her. When she raised an alarm, he fled the spot. A case of sexual harassment has been registered against the unidentified accused.

In the Girinagar incident, a 35-year-old woman, resident of Dwarakanagar in Banashankari 3rd Stage, filed a complaint against a man for clicking pictures of women and girl students walking on the street. The victim, while she was on her way to Nayandahalli, had stopped on 100 Feet Road in Banashankari 3rd Stage to drink juice. She noticed that a man at a juice shop on the opposite side was taking photos of girls and women entering the juice centre.

The incident occurred between 4.30 pm and 5 pm on November 6. “Passersby caught him red handed. After they questioned him, he confessed to taking photos of women and apologised. The accused identified as Satish, has been arrested. His mobile phone has been sent for analysis,” said an officer.