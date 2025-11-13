Eat, Play, Love: This grandma-grandaughter duo serves up food with a side of traditional board games

Nestled among the tall buildings and serenity of a gated community in South Bengaluru is a cosy apartment where a 68-year-old and her granddaughter’s small business serves up the taste of home alongside fun games. While guests anticipate Triveni Nagappa’s piping hot bajjis, bondas, pallyas and jolada rottis served up on banana leaves, her 9-year-old granddaughter Natya Adrika keeps guests company , teaching them traditional board games like ali guli mane, chowka bara, daya (pagade) and aadu huli aata.



Oota and Aata came to be when Nagappa’s family moved back to Bengaluru after residing in Chennai, just before the pandemic hit. Cooped up at home, Nagappa felt a calling to utilise her cooking skills while supporting her family . “ Around this time, my husband fell sick and I wanted to be financially independent,” explains Nagappa, adding, “I started making pudis, chutneys, other snacks and sometimes breakfast for people in our gated community . And since my son and daughter-in-law were also at home, they pitched in and helped me set up the business.”



Six months ago, the family started hosting a lunch club on weekends, spreading the word in their gated community. Around three to four months ago, they opened up their home to the larger public. Why yele oota? Nagappa answers, “Because usually everyone enjoys it!”

Putting together the meal is no quick task, with yele oota traditionally served only during special occasions. Nagappa says, “After finishing breakfast around 8am, I get started with the food preparation and it goes on until 11 or 11.30am. Without any hired help, it’s just me and my daughter-in-law with some help from my son.”

The spread she offers is a full deal. Her son Jaswant, who helps her with the business, explains, “ Apart from the standard pickle and salt, we have two vegetables or ‘pallyas’ with jolada (jowar) roti or akki (rice) roti. For the main course, we’ve had dishes like mini masala dose, shavige, lemon rice, vangi baath and anna saaru. We end with curd rice and two types of sweets – recently we made wheat laddus, which are made purely with wheat and dry fruits. Of course, we also have a vada or bajji. The menu changes every day .”

