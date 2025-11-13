Narayana Murthy says research key to nation’s progress as Infosys Prize 2025 winners named

BENGALURU: While announcing the names of winners of Infosys Prize 2025, Infosys Founder NR Narayana Murthy said that research is the only way to make India a better nation. He added that science and research are not luxuries but necessities for human survival, dignity and progress.

The winners are: Nikhil Agarwal of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Economics), Sushant Sachdeva of University of Toronto (Engineering and Computer Science), Andrew Ollett of University of Chicago (Humanities and Social Sciences), Anjana Badrinarayanan of National Centre for Biological Sciences, Bengaluru, (Life Sciences), Sabyasachi Mukherjee of Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai (Mathematical Sciences), and Karthish Manthiram of California Institute of Technology (Physical Sciences).

The awards are given by the Infosys Science Foundation. Each winner is awarded a gold medal, a citation and a prize money of $100,000.

The winners were selected by an international jury formed for each category. The jury members included eminent scholars and experts from universities across the world. Since its inception, the ISF has recognised groundbreaking research and scholarship who have influenced various aspects of human life. From 2024, the prize has shifted focus to honour researchers under the age of 40, showing the need for early recognition of exceptional talent.

Narayana Murthy went on to say that creating an ecosystem for research is our duty because ultimately, research is the only means we have to make the world a better place.

“This is the only way that we can fulfil the dreams of our founding fathers who sacrificed their lives to create an India to give education, health care, shelter and nutrition to the poorest child in the remotest village. The responsibility of fulfilling the dreams of forefathers lies on the shoulders of Infosys Prize laureates and I am sure they will succeed in it through their research.”