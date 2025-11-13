Radiologist booked for sexually assaulting woman during scan at Anekal centre

BENGALURU: The radiologist of a scanning centre in Anekal, on the city outskirts, is in trouble following a sexual assault complaint by a 34-year-old woman. The complainant has accused the radiologist of sexually harassing her when she had gone for scanning to Plasma Medinostics on Vidhata School Main Road in Anekal, around 3pm Monday.

The woman, a resident of Anekal on Hosur Road, filed the complaint against Jayakumar on Monday evening. The woman, a mother of three children, has stated that due to illness she had gone to the Government Hospital in Anekal with her husband on November 7. The doctor there asked her to get a scan done.

On Monday, she went to Plasma Medinostics with her husband. The accused, after asking her to drink two glasses of water, reportedly started touching her private parts while scanning. He is alleged to have shouted at her when she questioned him, and also asked her to leave if she doubted him.

After coming out of the room, she brought the matter to her husband’s notice. He asked her to film the radiologist during the second scan. She went inside again and reportedly switched on her mobile camera, and the accused allegedly touched her private parts again.

The complainant stated that the accused threatened to kill her if she revealed it to anyone. After coming out of the room, the woman went to the police station and filed a complaint.

There are allegations that the radiologist was brought to the station by the complainant’s family, but the police allowed him to go without taking action, and Jayakumar escaped in his SUV. Following this, the family members staged a protest outside the station. A senior officer attached to Anekal police station said they are baseless and nobody protested outside the police station. “

The radiologist is still at large and efforts are on to arrest him. If the accused was brought to the police station, how will he be let off in such a serious case,” the officer asked. A case of sexual harassment, criminal intimidation and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace has been registered against the radiologist.