Two IISc staffers among three arrested for embezzling student travel funds

BENGALURU: Sadashivangar police arrested three people, including two contract employees of Indian Institute of Science (IISc) for allegedly embezzling Rs 1.94 crore meant for student foreign travel grants.

The accused are V Soundarya (25), a resident of Yeshwanthpur, and R Deepika (25), of Hesaraghatta — who were working as assistant clerks at the IISc Registrar’s office. Police also arrested Deepika’s boyfriend Sachin Rao (25), for allegedly aiding the fraud.

According to police, the accused created fake documents between June 2024 and October 2025 to siphon off funds. Using forged approval papers, they transferred the travel grant amounts of eligible students to bank accounts belonging to their relatives and close associates. The fraud came to light when IISc officials noticed an unusually high number of students were receiving travel grants, including some who had already graduated.

The Registrar, suspecting irregularities, ordered an internal audit. The inquiry revealed that Soundarya and Deepika had manipulated student records and added fake accounts to divert the money.

The duo systematically created false travel-grant applications, combining the names of current and former students, and inserted the account numbers of their acquaintances. They even sanctioned a travel grant in the name of Deepika’s boyfriend, Sachin Rao, the police said.