'When We Were Young...' Sandalwood celebs on their favourite game as a kid

After school, I would rush over to my neighbours. There were eight of us girls in the same lane where we lived, all about the same age. I mostly played hide-and-seek with my girl gang. Now I see it has become a common game; even a one-year-old is picking it up. My son hides behind the curtains and says ‘peek-a-boo’ – this generation calls it that, but for us, it was hide-and-seek. I think the game appeals to all ages. We also played Marco Polo blindfolded, and we would often turn it into a treasure hunt mixed with some challenges, as we saw on Nickelodeon. Thinking about those times makes me feel blessed that we had so much free time and didn’t need moms to arrange playdates. Nowadays, it’s become complicated to keep kids engaged, but back then, it was pretty convenient.